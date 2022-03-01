BlackRock Inc. Acquires 30,272 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIFI. 22NW LP raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,046,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,570 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIFI opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

