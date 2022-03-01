Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

