Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,314 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of eGain by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 330,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 0.38. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eGain Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.