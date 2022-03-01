BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Princeton were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

BPRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

