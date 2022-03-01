BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Professional were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Professional by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Professional in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional during the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Professional stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $286.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of -0.01. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter. Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Professional has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

