Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Five Point by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Five Point by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Five Point by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Five Point by 26.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Five Point by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $884.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

