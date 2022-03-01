Applied Molecular Transport Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.82) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($2.82) per share for the year.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15).

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after buying an additional 169,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

