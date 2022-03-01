Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

