Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.