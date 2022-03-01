FY2024 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Reduced by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.56.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$84.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.25. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The firm has a market cap of C$66.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

