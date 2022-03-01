Analysts Offer Predictions for Clean Harbors, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clean Harbors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NYSE:CLH opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,508 shares of company stock worth $641,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

