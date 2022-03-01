Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of STEM opened at $9.52 on Friday. Stem has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,158. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

