Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $26.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TROX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

