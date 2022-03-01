Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.18.

Shares of COIN opened at $190.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.03. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,980,621 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

