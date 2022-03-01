Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.07.

DAO opened at $11.86 on Friday. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Youdao by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

