Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,341,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,638,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,815,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

