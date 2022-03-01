American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.23 on Friday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $6,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $7,593,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

