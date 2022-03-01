First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.42

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $14.72. First Bank shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 99,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get First Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $273.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter.

About First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.