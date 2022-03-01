Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $11,024,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.