Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $11,024,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.