CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $126.00 at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

