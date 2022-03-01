Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $222.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $378.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.62.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,357,000 after buying an additional 62,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

