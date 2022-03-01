Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

NASDAQ LYLT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59.

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.