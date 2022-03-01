Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $66.69 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

