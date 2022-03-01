Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.31 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

