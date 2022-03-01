Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $153.60 on Friday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average of $286.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

