AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
