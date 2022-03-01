Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

TAST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 137,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 138,051 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

