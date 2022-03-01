Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.61.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$702.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.06. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

