Medifast, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $18.47 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $186.00 on Monday. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $166.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Medifast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Medifast by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

