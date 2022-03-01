Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 41,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $165,133.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 321,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,793 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $77,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

