Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Hold

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. Magnite has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $55.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,275,000 after purchasing an additional 739,754 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Magnite by 10.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $53,083,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Magnite by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

