Morgan Stanley Trims Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Target Price to $14.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.