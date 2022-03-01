Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $3.09 on Friday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Compugen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

