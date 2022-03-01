Contrasting Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HealthStream alerts:

73.3% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HealthStream and Momentive Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $256.71 million 2.52 $14.09 million $0.19 107.85 Momentive Global $443.79 million 5.33 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -18.94

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 2.28% 2.28% 1.57% Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34%

Volatility and Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HealthStream and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.53%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 222.31%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

HealthStream beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.