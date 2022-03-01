Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

ADSK stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $199.63 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after acquiring an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

