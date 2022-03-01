Oppenheimer Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $160.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.