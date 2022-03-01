MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.11.
Shares of MAX stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.80 million, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.43. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01.
About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.