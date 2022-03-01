MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.80 million, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.43. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

