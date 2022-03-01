Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Shares Up 21.2%

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 105,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 96,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Get Golden Dawn Minerals alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 356,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$53,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,950. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $56,705.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.