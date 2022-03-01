$116.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $116.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.37 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $108.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $540.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $630.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $610.24 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,071.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,318.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

