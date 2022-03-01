Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.