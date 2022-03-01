Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Lowered to $88.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of JYNT opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. Joint has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $590.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Joint by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

