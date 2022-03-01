CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Craig Hallum

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $38.38 on Friday. CareDx has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,545,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.