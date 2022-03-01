Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

