Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of ALHC opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.