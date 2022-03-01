Schrödinger, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schrödinger in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

