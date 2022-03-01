Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Decreased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.67 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

