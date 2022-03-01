Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.
In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNCE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
