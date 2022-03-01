Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNCE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

