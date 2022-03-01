FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

DEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

DEN opened at $72.66 on Monday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $564,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 473.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 79,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $22,689,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 178.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

