W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:WTI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
