W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 453,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

