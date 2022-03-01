SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STKL. cut their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

